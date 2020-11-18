Carleties "Carl" "Junebug" Mitchell Jr.
PEORIA - Carleties Mitchell Jr., 64, of Peoria, IL, transitioned at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
He was born on August 17, 1956, in Harvey, IL, to Carleties Sr. and Mae W. (Mackins) Mitchell.
He is survived by his mother, Mae W. Mitchell; daughter, Kenisha Williams; a sister and brother-in-Law, Charlene (Edward) Sidener; and many other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Friends are welcome to visitation. Pastor Alphonso Lyons Jr. will officiate. Carleties will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com
.