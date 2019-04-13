Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
PEORIA - Carlos M. Coombes, 84, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He was born on December 23, 1934, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, to Robert and Rachel (Brown) Coombes. He married Mary C. Tippett on November 21, 1959, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Illinois. She preceded him in death on January 5, 2007.
Carlos is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Brian) Pipkin of Scarborough, Maine, Lisa (Pat) Golden of Peoria and Emily Coombes of California; grandchildren, Michael (Kelli) Golden, Kristina (Tyler) Gonzalez and Matthew Golden; and great-grandchildren, Mia Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez and Gage Golden, all of Peoria. He is also survived by one brother, Richard E. (Mary H.) Coombes of Groveland; one sister, Roberta (Kenneth) Golden of Stilwell, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carlos served in the U.S. Army and spent his career as a tool designer at Caterpillar, Inc. until his retirement after 44 years of service.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father Alexander Millar will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Carlos's memory may be made to The Greater Peoria Honor Flight Program.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019
