Carmela E. Beckwith
ELMWOOD - Carmela E. Beckwith, 80, of Elmwood, formerly of Peoria, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on August 26, 1938, in Peoria to LaVern Z. and Mary (Radosavlyev) Camp. She married Jack E. Beckwith Sr. on September 22, 1957, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 25, 1998.
Her parents; stepfather, Floyd Pierce; and one brother, LaVern Camp Jr., also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three children, Jack E. Beckwith Jr. of East Peoria, Tina M. (Tim) Hunsley of Elmwood and Jacqueline K. Sturgis of Peoria; one brother, William Camp; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Carmela worked as a Certified Pharmacy Technician for St. Francis Medical Center for over 40 years before retiring. She was an active member of Memorial Christian Church, later becoming a member of the Crossroad Christian Church in Elmwood. Carmela enjoyed embroidering baby blankets for family and friends and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Cremation will be accorded and a private burial of the urn will be at Elmwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019