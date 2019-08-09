Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela M. "Carm" Driscoll


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmela M. "Carm" Driscoll Obituary
Carmela "Carm" M. Driscoll
PEORIA - Carmela "Carm" M. Driscoll, 88, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.17, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Carm was born on March 22, 1931 in Peoria, a daughter of Michele and Concetta (Cotroneo) Zerbonia. She married Delmer Driscoll on July 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vincent, Angelo and Joseph Zerbonia; and sisters, Margaret Foiles and Theresa Zerbonia.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Julie) Driscoll of Peoria, Susan Driscoll of Peoria, Randy Driscoll of Morton, David (Donna) Driscoll of Morton and Diane Driscoll of Peoria; grandsons, Anthony Driscoll of Peoria and Andrew and Ryan Driscoll of Morton; and her cats, Ciara and Blu.
Carm held several positions during her 15 years of employment at Caterpillar Inc., including secretary, receptionist, and aperture card analyst. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling particularly to Italy and Palm Springs. She was a collector of many things, a gardener and a great cook. She will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, neighbors and her cats.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carm's memory to Alley Cat Rescue Inc., PO Box 586, Mount Rainier, MD 20712 (www.saveacat.org) or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org/get-involved/ways-to-give).
Carm's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now