|
|
Carmela "Carm" M. Driscoll
PEORIA - Carmela "Carm" M. Driscoll, 88, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 7, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug.17, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria. Visitation will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Carm was born on March 22, 1931 in Peoria, a daughter of Michele and Concetta (Cotroneo) Zerbonia. She married Delmer Driscoll on July 5, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 18, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vincent, Angelo and Joseph Zerbonia; and sisters, Margaret Foiles and Theresa Zerbonia.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Julie) Driscoll of Peoria, Susan Driscoll of Peoria, Randy Driscoll of Morton, David (Donna) Driscoll of Morton and Diane Driscoll of Peoria; grandsons, Anthony Driscoll of Peoria and Andrew and Ryan Driscoll of Morton; and her cats, Ciara and Blu.
Carm held several positions during her 15 years of employment at Caterpillar Inc., including secretary, receptionist, and aperture card analyst. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling particularly to Italy and Palm Springs. She was a collector of many things, a gardener and a great cook. She will be greatly missed by her family, her many friends, neighbors and her cats.
Memorial contributions may be made in Carm's memory to Alley Cat Rescue Inc., PO Box 586, Mount Rainier, MD 20712 (www.saveacat.org) or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org/get-involved/ways-to-give).
Carm's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019