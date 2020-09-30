Carol A. Booth
PEORIA - Carol Ann Booth, 81, of Peoria, Illinois, passed on to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Peoria.
Born in 1939 to Earl Langenberg and Margaret (O'Brien) Langenberg, she is survived by her mother and two children: daughter, Lynne Booth of Nashville, Tennessee, and son, Mark Booth of McKinney, Texas; as well as sister-in-law, Betsy Langenberg; her niece, Jill; and nephews, Todd and Neil.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Langenberg; and brother, Earl Walter "Wally" Langenberg Jr.
Carol attended Academy of Our Lady, graduated from Marquette University and retired as a long-time employee of the Dept. of Veteran Affairs in Peoria.
Visitation will be at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., followed by funeral mass at 2:30 p.m. Fr. Stephen Willard will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Vincent School or PAWS in Peoria. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightandsalmon.com
.