Carol A. Griffin
EAST PEORIA - Carol A. "Tootsie" Griffin, age 82, a lifelong resident of East Peoria, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 9:54 a.m. at her daughter's residence in Peoria.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in Peoria to Leo and Martha (Barbour) Maloney. She married Sanders "Junior" Griffin Jr. on June 30, 1956, in East Peoria. He passed away on May 2, 2009, in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Barbara Walster.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Barbara) Griffin of Sherman, IL, and Randy (Ana) Griffin of East Peoria; one daughter, Barbara (Brad) Langjahr of Peoria; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Sue (Harry) Radebaugh of Englewood, FL; and one brother, Robert (Kathy) Maloney of Marana, AZ.
Carol graduated from East Peoria High School in 1956. Although mainly a housewife and mother, she worked various kitchen jobs, including at Proctor Hospital. Once her own children were raised, she missed caring for young babies and small children so she "babysat" for anyone who needed help. Carol was a dedicated lifelong member of the Free Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Peoria Office.
You may view Carol's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com
