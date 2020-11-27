Carol Ann Glynn

EAST PEORIA - Carol Ann Glynn, age 83, of East Peoria died on November 23, 2020 at Bickford's Memory Care in Peoria, IL. Carol was born on October 5, 1937 in Davenport Iowa, to Virgil and Victoria (Swenson) Bowlby. Carol met Terry W. Glynn in 1955 as a freshman at ISU after Terry returned to ISU after serving in the Army. They were married on August 20, 1957, in Peoria, IL.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years Terry; her two daughters, Kathy Glynn of Plainfield, IL and Kristy Glynn of East Peoria, IL; two grandchildren Tracey Myers (husband Zachery) and Douglas Glynn; and two great grandchildren Cora and Tucker Myers.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael Will Glynn at age 4 in 1975; her parents; and her sister, Mary (Johnson) Morehead.

Carol's family moved from Davenport to East Peoria in 1946, where Carol graduated from East Peoria High School in 1955 and Illinois State University in 1961 with a degree in Special Education.

Carol was an outstanding teacher. She taught grade school in Morton, IL, Junior High School in East Peoria, IL and High School in Washington, IL she retired in 1993 as the Head of the Special Education Department and the J-V Tennis Coach. She loved all her kids.

Terry, Carol, and their kids enjoyed a family camping vacation every year. She and Terry were great parents attending all their kid's sports, music, and school activities. Carol's mother taught her to sew and tailor and she created many beautiful outfits for herself and her girls. Later, Terry and Carol enjoyed many travelling adventures from hiking and camping in a pup tent throughout Europe plus educational tours, cruises, trips to Asia and an African safari.

Terry and Carol were active in the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL during the 60's and 70's. While wintering in Hilton Head, Carol and Terry joined the Universal Unitarian Church of Hilton Head, and later the UU Church of Peoria, IL.

Carol had an eye for design, color, and art. She enjoyed painting, flower arrangement and home decorating. She was active in the Fine Arts Society of Peoria, The Art Guild and Peoria Garden Club. She was the Superintendent of the Heart of Illinois Fair Horticulture for several years.

Carol collected many awards for her artistic work. She provided professional interior arrangement services through a small business she started after retiring from teaching and offered much help to her friends and daughters.

Carol struggled with Alzheimer's Disease for over 13 years; she met this head on and with a smile. The family thanks the many caregivers at Bickford's and Transitions Hospice who lovingly supported Carol for the past three years.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Glynn-Bowlby Future Teacher Scholarship Illinois State University Foundation at University Advancement Development, Normal IL 61790-3060 or the UU Church of Peoria.

An online Celebration of Life and a private graveside service will be later.



