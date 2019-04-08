|
Carol Ann Hedeman
PEORIA - Carol Ann (Kosanke) Hedeman, 81, of Peoria died on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by family.
Carol was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, on May 10, 1937, to Frank and Esther (Prellwitz) Kosanke, who both have preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Robert; and sister, Lillian. Her father emigrated from Pommern, Germany, with his family when he was about 5 years old. Carol graduated from Elmhurst College, where she met her husband-to-be, Allan Hedeman. Carol and Allan would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in June. Three children blessed their life: David, John (Chantel) and Debra (Donn) Frizzi, as well as 9 grandchildren, Richard, Jessica (Mills), Zachary, Robert, Jacob, Olivia, Ian, Tiare and Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Ryker Mills.
Carol taught 3rd grade in Arenzville for a short time, substitute taught in the Peoria area, and tutored reading, also in Peoria. In 1987, she obtained her master's degree in counseling from Bradley University. She then was employed by Illinois Central College for personal counseling, academic advisement and career guidance.
Carol was active in the League of Women Voters for many years, was a Girl Scout leader, sang in the German American choir, danced in the German folk dance group and dealt with German merchandise for Damenchor Germania. She and Allan were members of the formal dance, Caper Club, for about 20 years.
She was loved by her children and grandchildren for being very supportive of their activities and accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Allan; her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be at First Federated Church in Peoria on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10 to 11:15 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:15 a.m. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium following the service.
Memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation or the First Federated Mission projects.
