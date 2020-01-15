|
|
Carol Ann Jones
PEORIA - Carol Ann (Carter) Jones of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her Heavenly home at 5:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Carol was born on December 25, 1938, in Peoria, IL, to Creal and Nellie (Green) Carter.
Carol was employed by CEFCU, retiring in 1997 after more than 20 years of service. Carol was later employed by Peoria Public School's STAR Program, retiring in 2009.
Carol was a 24-year faithful member of the Carpenter's House Christian Church, serving 17 years as Food Pantry Director.
Cherishing her precious memories are her loving and devoted husband of 31 years, Albert Jones Sr.; children, Dennis Smith Jr., Marlene (Pastor Cedric) Shumate and Lynelle Smith; 7 grandchildren, Julius Smith, Anitra (Smith) Ashford, Anesha Smith, Ashly Smith, Thomas Broadway, Cedric Shumate Jr. and Carlton Shumate; and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sons, Kenneth Wayne Smith, Glen Allen Smith and Holland Noel Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rising Sun Christian Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Cedric Shumate Sr. will be the eulogist. Carol will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020