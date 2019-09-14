Home

Epting Funeral Home
709 N Walton Blvd
Bentonville, AR 72712
(479) 273-3443
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Bible Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Carol Ann Scott


1945 - 2019
Carol Ann Scott Obituary
Carol Ann Scott
PEORIA - Carol Ann Scott, 74, of Peoria, IL, and Rogers, AR, died Monday, September 9, 2019.
She was born on April 14, 1945, in Quincy, Illinois, to Harold Rosser Gaskill and Mary Jean Gaskill. She grew up in Quincy and, after attending college, married John Franklin Scott on June 18, 1965. They remained happily married until his death on May 9, 2014.
Carol is survived by her three children, David J. Scott and his wife, Kelly, of Washington IL, Rebekah L. Scott Patten and her husband, Robert, of Rogers AR, and Stephen M. Scott and his wife, Melissa, of Fort Worth, TX; three younger siblings, R. Joe Gaskill and his wife, Pam, of St. Augustine, IL, Mary E. King and her husband, John, of New Freedom, PA, and David K. Gaskill and his wife, Debby, of East Peoria, IL; eleven grandchildren, Jacob Scott, Rachel Scott Musselmanand and her husband, Scott, Daniel Scott, Caleb Scott, Madeleine Patten, Emily Patten, Josephine Patten, Victoria Patten, Isabelle Patten, Audrey Scott and Ava Scott; and two great-grandchildren, Joseph Musselman and Edith Musselman; as well as many other beloved family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a younger brother, Harold Richard Gaskill, who died shortly after birth; and a stillborn son, John Franklin Scott.
Carol was an artist and master of all creative handiwork. She will be remembered for her quilts, paintings, cards, stamp crafts, needlework, crocheting and gift for making beautiful things. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with family and friends. She had a quick laugh and a kind heart and gave great hugs and shared a smile with every person she met. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed.
A service to celebrate a life well lived will be held in Peoria, Illinois, at Calvary Baptist Bible Church at 11 a.m. on October 19, 2019.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family welcomes you to join in creating an outdoor sitting area and planting of roses in her memory at Primrose Retirement Community, where she lived in Northwest Arkansas. Contributions can be made to www.gofundme.com/carol-scott-memorial.
Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home in Bentonville. Condolences at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
