Carol Claudette (Colbert) Johnson
EAST PEORIA - Carol Claudette (Colbert) Johnson, 82, of East Peoria passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was born on November 8, 1936, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Webster and Margaret Colbert. She married Vernon C. Johnson in Peoria on December 8, 1956. He died last year after sixty-one years of marriage.
Carol was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
Carol graduated from East Peoria High School in 1954. She enjoyed working for Illinois Bell/AT&T, retiring after 35 years. She was a life-long member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ Church in Creve Coeur and an active member of Christian Women's Fellowship (CWF).
Carol is survived by one son, Todd (Siri) Johnson of Mackinaw; three grandchildren, Jamie (Jason) Salas of Uxbridge, MA, Jeremy Noirot of Mackinaw and Sara Johnson of Mackinaw; three great-grandchildren; and her beloved nieces and nephews .
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, May 16, 2019, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 604 Groveland Ave., Creve Coeur, IL 61610. Funeral services will follow at noon, with Pastor Dwight Winnett officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Carol's wish was that memorials be made to First Christian Church in Creve Coeur.
To view Carol's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019