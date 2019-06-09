|
Carol Diane Jarvis
EAST PEORIA - Carol Diane Jarvis, 72, of East Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 8:30 p.m., after a long battle with cancer, at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Carol was born on July 8, 1946, in Williston, ND, to Harvey and Doris (Zuehlke) Olson.
Carol is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Gordon; two children, Michael (Lori) and Monica Phelps; and four grandchildren, Alexandra Jarvis (Monica), Brayden Phelps (Monica), Claudia and Nicholas (Michael). She is also survived by two of her four siblings, Myron Olson and Wanda Steen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Delores Olson; and one brother, Gerald Olson.
Carol graduated high school from Watford City High School in Watford City, ND. From there, Carol attended vocational school in Minneapolis, MN. Carol moved to Peoria in 1965 to begin her career with Ozark Airlines. She retired in 1998 after 22 years of service at Ozark Airlines, then Morton Metalcraft. She was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria. Carol was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She loved traveling, reading, tending to her flowers, and especially, spending time with her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of Carol's life will be Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Care of Illinois or the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 9 to June 11, 2019