Carol Duda
PEORIA - Carol E. Duda, 91, of Peoria died June 14, 2019 in Peoria. She was born August 19, 1927 in Chicago to Earnest and Eva Holt Petty. She married Robert W. Duda September 10, 1949 in Chicago. He died July 28, 1986 in Branson, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and her son, Thomas who passed away October 26, 2006.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Laurie Duda of Peoria, and sons, Martin Duda (Kim) of Pekin, and Richard Duda (Kim) of Dunlap.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa Boucher (Trish), Farrah Kennedy (Sandy), Robert Duda (Kyrsten), Nick Duda, and Andrea Duda along with four great-granddaughters, Jaiden, Jordan, Taylor, and Aryia.
Carol was valedictorian of her high school class at Taft High School in Chicago in 1945. She was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton College. She held numerous secretarial positions through the years. She and her husband Bob owned and operated "Bob's Tap" on Table Rock Lake in Missouri from 1976 to 1986.
Carol enjoyed craft painting, reading and TV movies. She will be lovingly remembered for her devotion and care of her handicapped son, Thomas until his death.
Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be held at Springfield National Cemetery in Springfield, MO at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to PARC and Special Olympics in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019