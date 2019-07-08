|
|
Carol J. Hoggatt
PEORIA - Carol Jean Hoggatt of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Pekin Manor.
She was born on May 26, 1943, in Peoria, IL. She was the daughter of Curtis and Bernice Hoggatt, who also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one brother, David Hoggatt of New Mexico; one nephew, Joshua (Gina) Hoggatt; and one great-nephew, Austin Smith of Pekin, IL.
Carol was a graduate of Peoria Central High School. She worked in and retired from the medical field as an Office Manager. She loved and always looked forward to traveling and vacationing with her closest friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private burial will take place at Parkview Cemetery at a later date.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019