Carol J. Schoen
PEORIA - Carol J. Schoen of Peoria, born on November 1, 1936, to Orval and Ruth Hight, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
She married Bernard J. Schoen on February 12, 1955. He survives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jerry Hight.
She is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Sergio) Contreras; three grandchildren, Elena (Daniel) Carson, Alicia (Lane) Dieckow and Miguel Contreras; four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Ella Carson and Evan and Ethan Dieckow; and her sister, Judith Madden, who was her best friend.
Carol and Bernie enjoyed many experiences together over the years. Early in their marriage, they lived in Budingen, Germany, while Bernie was in the military. They took trips to Las Vegas and Mackinac Island. After Bernie retired from Caterpillar, they took several day trips with Peoria Charter. Carol and Bernie also enjoyed their times at Walt's Tavern and the Elks Club.
Carol was known for her family Sundays, where she cooked several meals her family loved. A particular favorite was her fried chicken, which coined her the nickname "Grandma Chicken" by her great-grandson, Dylan.
Carol loved her family very much. She was always interested in what everyone was doing. She would attend sporting events for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She kept an endless supply of Hershey Kisses and Kit-Kats for her great-grandsons, Dylan and Ethan, and would pick up a new animal toy for Evan each time she went to the store. She always stayed on top of the new things her "Ellie" (Ella) was doing and laughed at all of the sass that Ella gave everyone.
Carol worked at the Giant Store in Peoria until its closing in 1970. She then became a homemaker and stay-at-home mom to her pride and joy, "Jo" (Joanne)
In her free time, she would read true crime novels and would get the weekly editions of People and Star magazines for her and Bernie to read. She enjoyed doing crossword and word-find puzzles to keep her mind sharp. Carol also had a love for flowers; her yard would be full of them every year. Carol was also a creature of habit. Monday was always her cleaning day and Friday was her hair day, followed by breakfast with her husband at their favorite place, Sterling Family Restaurant.
Carol will be greatly missed by her family and friends They will cherish all of the memories they have of her.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home and St. Ann Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019