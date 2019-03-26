Home

VARNA - Carol J. Kietzmann Strayer of Newport, Washington, formerly of the Varna, IL, area, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane Washington.
Carol was born on June 25, 1944, in Streator, IL, the daughter of Clarence Kietzmann and Johanna Seggermann Kietzmann. She married Ronald Strayer on Nov. 24, 1963, in Varna, IL. He survives. They were marries 55 years.
Surviving are 2 sons, Tim of Pekin, IL, and Tracey of Newport, Washington; and 2 grandchildren, Ann of Hannibal, Missouri, and Zach of Newport, Washington. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Steve Kietzmann; and a sister, Shirley Wolfe.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.