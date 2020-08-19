1/1
Carol J. Winans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Winans
TOULON - Carol Jane Winans, 84, resident of Toulon for over 50 years, passed away at 6:01 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Betty's Garden Memory Care in Kewanee.
Carol was born on June 17, 1936, in West Jersey, the daughter of George and Carmen (Egbert) Goodwin. She married her husband of 66 years, Wayne Henry Winans, on June 13, 1954, at the Pearl Harbor Submarine Base in Hawaii. He survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Stapel of Toulon, Susan (Bill) Weibel of South Africa and Linda Ater of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Chris Stapel, Jonathan (Mary) Stapel, Bethany Stapel, Doug (Lisa) Weibel, Laura (Warren) Obenski, Michael Ater and Kyle Ater; eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Micah, Joel, Asher, Davis, Blake, Lucille and Miles; and one brother, John (Bonnie) Goodwin of Toulon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carol worked at the former Mowers in Toulon for several years, was a volunteer at OSF St. Francis and delivered lunches for the senior center in Toulon. She attended the First Christian Church in Kewanee and had a deep, life-long faith. Carol enjoyed playing cards, gardening and being outside in her flowerbeds. She loved her dachshunds, Barney and Lovie, and her trips with Wayne to Florida. Her family especially enjoyed her home-baked pies.
A vehicle visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Toulon Cemetery. A family graveside service will follow. Pastor John Reside will officiate. Please enter the cemetery from East Clinton Street. Funeral staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to TentMaker Ministries at 1868 Congregation Road, Dahinda, IL 61428.
Condolences may be left for Carol's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
305 N Galena Ave
Wyoming, IL 61491
(309) 695-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved