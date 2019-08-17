|
Carol Jane Rumpf
PEORIA - Carol Jane Rumpf, 83, of Peoria went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on August 25, 1935, in Dekalb, IL, to Clifford and Carrie (Halverson) Jerde. She married Ronald "Ron" Rumpf on September 8, 1962, in Dekalb, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are children, Brian (Lori) Rumpf of Peoria, Jane (Ryan) Genz of South Elgin, IL, and Brent (Nichole) Rumpf of Metamora; grandchildren, Max and Molly Rumpf, Justin, Jared and Joshua Genz and Tyler, Hope and Addisyn Rumpf; siblings, Marilyn (Merv) Mathison, Harold Jerde, Carmen (David) Osland, Dean (Terry) Jerde and Paul (Karen) Jerde; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marvelle Beard.
Carol worked as an administrator at Mass Mutual until she stayed home to raise her children. She was a active longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church, where she was involved in the nursery, youth ministry and women's ministries.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019