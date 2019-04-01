Home

Carol Jean Lippert


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol Jean Lippert Obituary
Carol Jean Lippert
HAVANA - Carol Jean Lippert of Havana went to meet Jesus at 11:10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Carol was the daughter of August and Isabelle Zoutte, who preceded her in death. A son, Paul David Lippert, waits for her in heaven. Her husband of 60 year and 9 months, Larry Lippert, survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Lynda (Louis) Jordan; one son, Michael (Pamela) Lippert; two grandsons, Anthony (Amy) Lippert and Drew (Michelle) Lippert; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.
Carol had been a member of the First United Methodist Church in Havana since 1966. She taught Sunday School classes, worked meals and was a member of Methodist Women and a Lay Leader.
Funeral services will be held at the Havana First United Methodist Church on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow the services at Bath Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Havana for the Sanctuary Fund.
Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019
