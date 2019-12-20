|
|
Carol Keller
WASHINGTON — Carol Lynn Keller, 62, of Washington, IL, passed away at 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, with her family by her side.
Carol was born December 2, 1957, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, to Charles (Tip) and Mary Bridgeman. She married her husband, Scott Keller, in Washington, IL, June 12, 1976.
Carol was preceded in death by her father; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Smith and Robert Reed; her sister-in-law Jeannette McCutcheon; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Darlene Keller.
Carol's surviving family includes her husband, and three children, Elly and Brad Ogborn of Germantown Hills, IL, Jennifer (Jen) Keller of East Peoria, IL, and Zach Keller of East Peoria, IL.
Also surviving are her mother of Manito, IL; brothers and sisters Chuck and Dorothy Bridgeman of South Pekin, IL, Kathy Reed of Glendale, AZ, Pam Smith of Chillicothe, IL, Larry and Phyllis Bridgeman of Manito, IL, Steve and Nancy Bridgeman of Chillicothe, IL, Terry and Cheryl Bridgeman of Alma, IL, David and Patty Bridgeman of Peoria, IL, Jim and Charlotte Heyungs, of Eureka, IL, Richard and Donna Bridgeman of Chillicothe, IL, brother-in-laws Mike and Kathy Keller of Metamora, IL, Steve and Clair McCutcheon of Westcliffe, CO, and Ed and Joyce Keller of Kernersville, NC; 5 grandchildren; 21 nieces and nephews, and 43 great-nieces and nephews with another on the way.
Carol was a loving wife and mother that cared for her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She went above and beyond to help others any way she could. She worked at IGA and then the First National Bank in Washington for years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She loved weaving and after learning the art in the mid '90s, she purchased her own loom in 1996 and has since woven thousands of rag rugs. She enjoyed outdoor activities, working with her flower gardens and spending time with family and friends. She will be dearly missed!
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers and eulogies starting at 6:30 p.m. Cremation rites will precede her memorial service, and her interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Morton, IL, at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Midwest Affiliate. To share memories or send condolences for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019