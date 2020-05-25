|
Carol L. Taylor
GRIDLEY - Carol L. Taylor, 58, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on September 2, 1961, in Peoria to Charles Royer Sr. and Dawn (Ramsey) Graham. Carol married Rick Odeneal in 1979, then later, married Richard Ellenburg in 1992. Both survive. In 1998, she married Kyle Taylor in Peoria, IL, and he survives.
Carol leaves behind one daughter, Michelle (Dan) Prewett of Canton; one son, Martin Ellenburg of Peoria Heights; and three step-daughters, Kyleena (Mike) James of Springfield and Megan (Max) Hernandez and Breidyn Gill, both of Texas. Also surviving are one brother, John Royer of Peoria; one sister, Jennie (Paul) Calhoon of Normal; three grandchildren, Tyler Odeneal, Corie Doran and Abigail McCormick; eight grandchildren by marriage; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Chuck Royer Jr.; and one sister, Cheryl Steelman.
Carol graduated from Washington Community High School in 1979. During high school, she began her sixteen years of employment at the Kroger in Washington, IL. Throughout life she was a dedicated worker running campgrounds, waitressing, and most recently, a dietitian at Meadows Mennonite Retirement Community in Gridley.
She loved to spend time with her family and friends and enjoyed riding her motorcycle, listening to music and cooking. Carol had a heart of gold and a generous spirit.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020