Carol Lowe
CREVE COEUR - Carol Sue Lowe, 73, of Creve Coeur passed away at 1:22 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 15, 1945, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Warren and Irene Allen Jones. She married Andrew W. Lowe Jr. on August 12, 1963, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2014, in Bloomington, IL.
Carol is survived by five children, Julie (Robert) Sharum of Bartonville, Tonya (Steven) Stallings of Bartonville, Andrew (Jamie Jones) Lowe III of Peoria, Donald (Carol) Lowe of Bartonville and Jeffery (Amy) Lowe of Wylie, TX; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra (Michael) Marks of Creve Coeur and Irma (Lloyd) Lindlow of Smithfield, NC.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister and two grandchildren.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Father Waylon Lawrence will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Center or Easter Seals.
To view Carol's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019