Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Lowe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carol Lowe Obituary
Carol Lowe
CREVE COEUR - Carol Sue Lowe, 73, of Creve Coeur passed away at 1:22 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 15, 1945, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Warren and Irene Allen Jones. She married Andrew W. Lowe Jr. on August 12, 1963, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2014, in Bloomington, IL.
Carol is survived by five children, Julie (Robert) Sharum of Bartonville, Tonya (Steven) Stallings of Bartonville, Andrew (Jamie Jones) Lowe III of Peoria, Donald (Carol) Lowe of Bartonville and Jeffery (Amy) Lowe of Wylie, TX; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra (Michael) Marks of Creve Coeur and Irma (Lloyd) Lindlow of Smithfield, NC.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, one sister and two grandchildren.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Father Waylon Lawrence will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Center or Easter Seals.
To view Carol's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now