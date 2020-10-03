1/
Carol Moore
Carol Moore
TREMONT - Carol J. Moore, 65, of Tremont passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on December 24, 1954, in Oakland, CA, to Edward and Marion Brademeyer Harding. She married Robert J. Moore on August 12, 1978, in Brimfield.
Surviving are her mother, Marion Harding of Morton; three children, Brian (Lindsay) Moore of St. Louis, MO, Karen (Kyle) Ostwald of Hershey, PA, and Mark Moore of Glen Carbon; three grandchildren, Shaylee, Cooper and Mackenzie; two brothers, Brad (Susan) Harding of Mishawaka, IN, and Kenneth (Lori) Harding of Tremont; three sisters, Susan Harding of St. Paul, MN, Diann Krieg of Morton and Linda (Ken) Sauder of Tremont; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Carol was a life-long educator, teaching and tutoring, and she was a nanny.
She was a member of Morton Community United Church of Christ, where she served on the church council, taught Sunday School and served on various other committees throughout her life.
She enjoyed playing softball, watching the Reds and Cubs, watching movies, going out to eat and playing Bunco. Most of all, she enjoyed crafting and playing with her grandchildren.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held October 10, 2020, at Morton Community United Church of Christ from 9to 10:30 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Pastor Leah Kabria will officiate. Private burial will be in Swan Lake Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Morton CUCC or Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
