|
|
Carol Ortery
GALESBURG - Carol Ortery, 65, of Galesburg passed away at 1:04 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
She was born on November 3, 1953, to Donald and Carolyn Dean. She married Allen Ortery on September 12, 1981. He survives.
She is also survived by her sister, Valorie Mohler; mother, Carolyn; three children, David Ortery, Alex McDorman and Stevan Ortery; and four grandchildren, Hailey, Robert, Jayson and Blake.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Dean.
Carol worked as a nurse at St. John's, St. Mary's and OSF in Peoria, Illinois, for forty years combined. She then retired in October of 2018.
She was a member of the Covenant Church in Galesburg, where she taught Sunday School and served on the church board and painted a mural in the church basement.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Galesburg Covenant Church.
Memorials may be made to the Covenant Church Youth Fund in Galesburg.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019