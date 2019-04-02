|
Carol Parrish
SPARLAND - Carol Parrish, 85, of Sparland passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at her home in Sparland.
She was born on June 4, 1933, in Depue, IL, to Ernest and Lottie (Marple) Pyles. She married William "Bill" Parrish on February 23, 1952, in Sparland. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2008.
Cremation will be accorded and graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Sparland Cemetery.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements, www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019