Carol Prohaska Frakes
PEORIA - Carol Prohaska Frakes, 76, of Peoria returned to her heavenly home on February 27, 2019 after a valiant battle with lung cancer in Peoria. Her devotion to her family, friends and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Carol was born on August 26, 1942 in Peoria, IL to the late Henry and Lillian Bruning Prohaska. She was immersed in the Lutheran community which was her life long support to the Christ Lutheran Church from an early age. She graduated from Manual High School in 1962. Carol retired after 30 years of service from Proctor Hospital in Peoria. She also was a vibrant cosmetologist with over 50 years of experience and service. She recently retired from Attitudes Images hair salon in 2018.
Carol was blessed with a large and loving family. She played a vital role in the lives of her older sister, Barbara Prohaska Janson's children and loved by many.
Carol was a mentor at heart. She was kind and soft-spoken and always made time to listen to others and lend a helping hand to solve a problem no matter how small.
Carol will be dearly missed by her loved ones who celebrate the fact that she is now at peace with her creator.
Carol is survived by her siblings, Mary Jo Prohaska Morris of Wildomar, CA, Kenneth Prohaska, Ronald Prohaska, Donald Prohaska of Hopewell, IL, Pam (Kenneth) Prohaska Mohn of Peoria, IL. She enjoyed her close relationships with her nieces, Nora (Eddie) Janson of Clover, SC, Dina Janson of Mason City, IL, and Stacey Janson Summerlin of Washington, IL; her nephew, Richard Janson of Sunnyland, IL and her many other nieces and nephews.
Carol's love for her darling little yorkie, Sophia was everlasting. She will always be remembered by her doting ways.
A funeral service for Carol will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria
Carol's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may be also be sent to the family.
