Carol Roth
PEORIA - Carol Roth, 74, formerly of Peoria, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA.
She was born on July 1, 1946, to Edward and Matilda Suttor in Fort Wayne, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Ronald Herman; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Suttor.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Gunderson of Los Angeles, CA; her beloved kitty, Lulu; and four siblings, Edward J. Suttor of Bremen, IN, Allan Suttor (Verla) of Bremen, IN, Evelyn Hangartner (Gene) of Roanoke, IL, Mary Ann Herman of Peoria, IL.
Carol was a successful realtor for 20 years in Peoria, IL. She continued working in property management in Chicago and Los Angeles until she retired.
Carol had many interests and hobbies, including reading, cooking, politics, animal welfare and acting. She appeared as a Hollywood extra in a number of television shows and movies, including Boston Legal, The Shield, LA Law and Spider-Man.
Carol's kind, generous, loving personality and humorous dry wit will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A private celebration of life will be held at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard in Peoria, IL, on August 1, and one will be held in Los Angeles at a future date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.