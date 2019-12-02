Home

Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Mackinaw Christian Church
Carol S. Gillespie


1939 - 2019
Carol S. Gillespie Obituary
Carol S. Gillespie
MACKINAW - Carol S. Gillespie, 80, of Gibson City, IL, formerly of Mackinaw, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Carol was born on March 25, 1939, in Minier to Perry and Luella Graber French. She married Orville E. Gillespie on October 12, 1958, in Minier. He preceded her in death on January 24, 1992.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Carol is survived by one daughter. Terry (Robb) Fields of Gibson City; one son, Barry Gillespie of El Paso; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy King of Normal.
Carol was a member of Mackinaw Christian Church. She also attended Gibson City United Methodist Church. Carol last worked at Farm & Fleet.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Mackinaw Christian Church. Pastor Judith Guy will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. Burial will be in Mackinaw Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Mackinaw Christian Church or Gibson City United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
