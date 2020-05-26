Home

Carol Schneider


1951 - 2020
Carol Schneider Obituary
Carol Schneider
METAMORA - Carol Lynn Schneider, 68, of Metamora passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was born on December 15, 1951, in Peoria to Richard and A. Geraldine Marchand. She married Bruce Schneider on October 3, 1992, in Groveland. He survives.
Carol's service will be private. Burial will take place in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is handling arrangements.
To view full obituary and to leave online condolences for Carol's family, please visit www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020
