|
|
Carol Sue Lane
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Carol Sue Lane, 64, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 12:30 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on October 20, 1954 in Peoria, IL to Frank "Pete" and Roberta (Yarger) Knoll. She married Robert C. Lane on September 1, 1976 in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are children Bobby (Debbie) Lane of Quinton, Virginia, Jeff (Lynn) Lane of Morton, Nicole Rodseth of Germantown Hills, and Angela (Ken) Menold of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and mother Roberta of Peoria Heights. She was preceded in death by her father.
Carol attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. She enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling with cruises to Mexico, Alaska, the East Coast, Hawaii, and Florida. She loved all things Disney but especially Disney World. She loved the Chicago Bears, was an animal lover, especially horses, had an infectious laugh and was a good storyteller and loved her children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with Pastor Chip Winter officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until time of her service on Monday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following her service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to OSF Hospice, 2265 West Altorfer Drive, Peoria, IL 61615 or , 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019