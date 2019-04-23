Home

Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Carole Beth (Hummel) Henderson
CUBA - Carole Beth (Hummel) Henderson, 77, of Wee-Ma-Tuk, Cuba, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She was born on October 15, 1941, in Canton to Carl and Charlotte (Thompson) Hummel.
Surviving are three daughters, Cherie (Tim) Dodge of Lindenhurst, IL, Julie (Shelton) Lee of Orlando, FL, and Angela (Wayne) Sisson of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Jordan (Lee) Wohlleber, Jarrod Lee, Ashley (Franzoni) Watts, Kelley Dodge and Nathan Dodge; one brother, Leroy (Carol) Hummel of Canton; and her significant other for 30 years, Charlie Schlangen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Beth graduated from Canton High School and Midstate College. She worked as an executive secretary for Mid Century Telephone Cooperative. Beth was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing the abundance from her vegetable garden. She especially loved making bouquets of fresh cut flowers. Beth was an enthusiastic reader and enjoyed playing cards with her pinochle club, family and friends. She also loved traveling to spend time with her daughters and attend her grandchildren's life events. She will be dearly missed.
A private graveside service will be held at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton, IL. The Rev. Jerry Sawyer will officiate. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Canton American Legion. Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in her name.
To leave online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
