Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
University United Methodist Church
2818 N. University St
Peoria, IL
Carole Hill


1937 - 2019
Carole Hill Obituary
Carole Hill
PEORIA - Carole B. Hill, 82, of Peoria passed away at 7:34 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Henry.
She was born on May 2, 1937, in Henry, Illinois, the daughter of Ralph and Trella Odell Brown. She married the love of her life, Earl F. Hill, on June 30, 1956, at the Methodist Church in Henry. Earl passed away on March 22, 2019, in Henry.
Her parents; one daughter, Julie Rae Hill; and one brother, Wayne R. Brown Sr., also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one son, Mike and wife, Pam, of Hopewell, IL; grandchildren, Adrienne Hill of Collinsville, OK, and Gabe Robbins and wife, Haley, of Wichita, KS; and great-grandchildren, Freyja Gilbert of Collinsville, OK, and Randy Robbins and Taylor Lemons of Wichita, KS. Also surviving are one sister, Doris Williams of Henry; and many nieces and nephews
Carole worked as the marketing and communication director at United Way of Peoria for 10 years, and the YWCA and PARC, which is now EPIC. She was a member of the National Society of Fundraisers and University United Methodist Church in Peoria and sang in the choir. Carole taught Tole painting classes in the Peoria area for many years as a representative of the famous Prisilla Hauser.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for both she and her husband, Earl, for 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at University United Methodist Church, 2818 N. University St., Peoria. There will be no visitation.
Memorials can be made to the University United Methodist Church in Peoria or E.P.I.C. (formerly P.A.R.C.).
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
