Carole Mason McFarlane
PEORIA - Carole Mason McFarlane, 86, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020 at River Garden Senior Services, Jacksonville, FL. She was born on May 3, 1934 in Peoria, IL, to Karl and Hazel Wynn Mason. Carole and her husband, James McFarlane, moved their family from Spring Valley, IL to Jacksonville, FL in 1972. She is survived by her son, Greg McFarlane of Jacksonville; daughter, Dionne (Brant) Cotterman of Jacksonville; her beloved granddaughter, Jessie Goldman and great granddaughter, Mila Goldman of Jacksonville; her 'chosen' son, Nathan Sarvis of Jacksonville; and many dear cousins. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; aunts, Beryl Kingsley and June Johns; brother Alfred R. Schmidt; sister Alice Unsicker. Carole's greatest joys were her family and friends. She loved animals, specifically her Siamese cats. She loved to cook and entertain and hosted the best parties. She had style and grace. She was a long-time member of Christ's Church, Mandarin, FL. Carole kept busy until she couldn't: aerobics, line dancing classes, current events classes, girls' night out every Wednesday. She volunteered at First Coast No More Homeless Pets where she doted on the cats until one stole her heart and became family. She was also a sponsor for the ROCK (Rehabilitation of Castaway K-9s) Hounds. Carole's family would like to thank all her caregivers at River Garden for their loving and compassionate care. A memorial will be held at a later date when we can all be together to celebrate Carole's life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, FL. Please visit Carole's page at www.hgmandarin.com