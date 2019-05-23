|
Carole R. Kalus
PEORIA - Carole R. Kalus, 77, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, surrounded by her family, after complications from cancer.
Born in Peoria, IL, Carole was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha Stone, and sister of Holly Sue Stone. She attended Peoria H.S., during which she was an AFS Exchange student to Switzerland, which inspired her lifelong love of Swiss culture and travel.
Carole attended Oberlin College, where she was a recipient of a Conservatory of Music scholarship. Her love of music led to performing as a flute soloist with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and in the Peoria Corn Stock Theater Orchestra.
In addition to being a loving mother and grandmother, Carole dedicated her career to helping others. She spent over 20 years at (MDA) in a variety of roles, most notably as Regional Director.
Carole's family was at the heart of her world. She is survived by her son, Kevin Kalus of LaGrange Park; two daughters, Kelly Warnick and Kerry Kalus of Naperville; and five grandchildren.
Donations gratefully accepted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019