Carole Swearingen
BRADFORD - Carole (Kronholm) Swearingen, 99, formerly of Bradford, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
She was born on March 2, 1921, in Chicago and adopted by Emil and Esther Lindstedt Kronholm of Moline.
She graduated from Moline High School, Brown's Business College and Civil Aeronautics School in Chicago. She was transferred to the Bradford Airport as a weather communicator.
Carole loved to bowl, play cards and do crossword puzzles and was an avid reader of mysteries.
She married the love of her life, Keith Swearingen, on May 4, 1944. They would have been married 72 years. He passed away on June 25, 2015.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Diana (Randy) Patton of Tremont and Linnea (John) Ruth of Menomonie, WI; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded, per her wishes. Burial will be in Bradford Cemetery at a later date.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020