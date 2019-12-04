|
|
Carolina Bedingfield
CREVE COEUR - Carolina Bedingfield, age 72, of Creve Coeur, IL, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on April 18, 1947, in Brownsville, TX, to Pedro and Francisca (Padilla) Sanchez. She married Bobby G. Bedingfield. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Elisa (Michael) Keller of West Peoria; and siblings, Elisa (Jerry) Royer of East Peoria, Charly Sanchez of Creve Coeur, Virginia Diego of Sacramento, CA, and Guadeloupe (Efrain) Solis of Michigan.
Carolina was a devout member of First Baptist Church in Creve Coeur. She was an active volunteer in many areas of the church, including the Sunday School and Kings Kids.
Per her wishes, cremation has been accorded. Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 425 Rusche St., Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019