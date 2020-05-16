|
|
Carolina May Gibson
PEORIA - Carolina M. Gibson, 100, of Peoria died in peace just one day after her 100th birthday at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her granddaughter Angela's home. She was surrounded by her loving family and close friend, Hannah, while listening to Christian and country music, which she so loved.
She was born on May 13, 1920, in Canton, Illinois, to Otis and Lola (Standard) Lingenfelter.
She is survived by many loving family members, including daughter, Sandra (Emanuel) Manias of Peoria; son, Alvin K. Barber of Peoria; brother, Leonard Lingenfelter of Peoria; and sister, Mickey Williams of Bonita Springs Florida. She has seven grandchildren, Katena (Frank) Lagouros, Angela (Rick) Farnan, Robin (Monty) Raymond, Kasandra Roberts, Ken (Michelle) Barber, Tara Barber and Brent (Amy) Barber, all of the Peoria area. Carolina also has nineteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; six sisters; daughter in-law, Dana Barber; and grandson-in-law, Scott Roberts.
"Granny" loved the time she spent with her family. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and surrogate mother to all of her bothers and sisters early in their lives. Everyone coming in contact with her throughout her life came to love her and she treated them as her own family. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed listening to the games on the radio. Carolina had many hobbies, including bowling, traveling, hiking, reading and needle point. Some of her favorite memories are of vacations with her sisters to parks where they could be outdoors and enjoy nature.
Carolina worked at Standard Oil and later at Prairie Farms for more than thirty years as a bookkeeper. Loyal as they come, she still made sure we drank our milk from Prairie Farms. Granny will be missed dearly.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, where the Chaplain Scot Shelburne will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to HOI CHD walk, raising awareness for congenital heart defects in honor of great-grandson, Blaze Farnan.
May her memory be eternal.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020