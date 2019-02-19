|
|
Caroline A. Delaney
PEORIA - Caroline Ann Delaney, 87, of Peoria passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Born July 2, 1931, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of William Samuel and Emily H. Kramer Zeigler, Caroline married Willis Dean Delaney on June 30, 1956, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1996.
Also preceding her in death were two daughters, Dianne Smith and Susan Delaney; one grandson, Brian Smith; and two brothers, Bill Zeigler and Fred Zeigler.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Bruce Smith; and her grandchildren, Bryce Smith of Peoria, Travis Smith of Peoria and Kathleen Smith of Peoria.
Caroline was a member of the Methodist Service League. She enjoyed painting and drawing and was known for her jewelry made from beads.
Caroline was a member of the Peoria Baha'i Faith.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Baha'i faith members may leave memorials to the Peoria Baha'i Center, 5209 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, c/o OSF St. Francis Medical Center, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
