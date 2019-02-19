Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
View Map
Caroline A. Delaney


1931 - 2019
Caroline A. Delaney Obituary
Caroline A. Delaney
PEORIA - Caroline Ann Delaney, 87, of Peoria passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.
Born July 2, 1931, in Omaha, NE, the daughter of William Samuel and Emily H. Kramer Zeigler, Caroline married Willis Dean Delaney on June 30, 1956, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1996.
Also preceding her in death were two daughters, Dianne Smith and Susan Delaney; one grandson, Brian Smith; and two brothers, Bill Zeigler and Fred Zeigler.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Bruce Smith; and her grandchildren, Bryce Smith of Peoria, Travis Smith of Peoria and Kathleen Smith of Peoria.
Caroline was a member of the Methodist Service League. She enjoyed painting and drawing and was known for her jewelry made from beads.
Caroline was a member of the Peoria Baha'i Faith.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Baha'i faith members may leave memorials to the Peoria Baha'i Center, 5209 N. University St., Peoria, IL 61614; or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, c/o OSF St. Francis Medical Center, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
