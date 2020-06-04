Caroline Edwards Higgins

LINCOLN - Caroline Edwards Higgins passed away at her home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Caroline was born August 26, 1959, in Lincoln, the daughter of Robert Doughton Edwards and Shirley Small Edwards. She married Michael Higgins on April 2, 2009, in Lincoln.

Caroline is survived by her husband, sisters: Greer (David) Broemel of Nashville, TN, and Margaret Edwards of Whitefish Bay, WI; brother, John (Sharon King) Edwards of Palo Heights, IL; nieces Ashley Edwards, Emorie and Lacy Broemel; and nephews Andrew Edwards and Christopher Berg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Caroline graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1977, Lincoln College in 1981, and Millikin University in 1984, but was converted into an avid Northwestern University fan! She held memberships in P.E.O., Zonta, and the Lincoln Emblem Clubs. She was on the board of Lincoln Community Theater and WATCH at Holy Family Church. She was also a trustee of the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College.

Caroline worked in the copier industry for over 30 years, finishing as a named account representative for KMBS.

Caroline dearly loved her family, her friends, and her church, and challenged all of us by her example to give our all in whatever we did.

A Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. (CDC guidelines must be followed. For those not wishing to enter the church, the Rosary will be broadcast in the parking lot next to Holy Family Food Pantry.

A drive-thru visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. under the Holy Family Parish Portico. Funeral personnel will be present to assist with lining up of vehicles on both sides of 4th street in front of Carroll Catholic School, as well as Logan Street in front of the church. The center lane must remain clear for emergency vehicles.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place when conditions permit.

Memorials may be made in Caroline's name to the Holy Family Interior Renovation Fund or to the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College.



