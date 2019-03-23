|
Caroline R. Schlachter
MORTON - Caroline Ruth Schlachter, 96, of Morton passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Caroline was born on October 5, 1922, in Morton to Albert and Rosina (Paternoster) Stetzler. She married George Joos on October 12, 1941, in Morton. She later married James "Cliff" Schlachter on April 5, 1969, in Morton. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Caroline is survived by two daughters, Sharon (Jim) Waller of Morton and Marilyn (Ron) Hanson of Nipomo, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Helen Zobrist of Roanoke and Eileen (Bill) Knapp of Morton.
Caroline enjoyed playing card games and was a 4-H Leader for 23 years. She was a member of Morton Community United Church of Christ and Tazewell County Home Extension.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Daniel Waller officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton Community United Church of Christ or St. Jude Runner's Association.
Arrangements are being handled by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019