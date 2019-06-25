|
Carolyn Anna Koch
PEORIA - Carolyn A. Koch, 99, of Peoria left this earth to enter into the loving arms of Jesus, early Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Carolyn once wrote "One of the most important blessings God bestowed upon me has been a talent to play and to share in the ministry of Jesus through music. I praise the Lord for this blessing and I have tried to honor Him throughout my life - "To rejoice in the Lord… and to play skillfully with a loud (and joyful) noise." Psalms 33.
Carolyn was born on Nov. 20, 1919, in her beloved home in South Pekin to Roy and Olga (Krause) Wilkinson. She descended from the Krauses, Siebolds and Folkers, pioneers who settled in south Peoria in the 1800s. From her early childhood, music was a part of Carolyn's life. She loved the feeling music can invoke and the message, the comfort, the joy and the remembrances that it can bring to mind. She passed that love down to her 7 children, Barbara Ebbesen, Betty (and Michael) Daunt, Roberta Koch, Bob (and Anita) Koch, Martin (and Barb) Koch, Carol (and Patrick) Sheehan and Tim (and Charlene) Koch; her 10 grandchildren; and her 2 great-grandchildren.
She excelled in her musical talent in grade school and then high school, winning several national awards for piano performance. Her beautiful hands and fingers were agile and exquisite. In a different era, she might have had a career in performance; she was that good. But most women in the era of the 1930s and 1940s became wives and mothers, which she did, beautifully, raising her children in a strong Christian home with her beloved husband, Erwin, who preceded her in death in 1993. She and Erwin encouraged all of their children to follow their interests and then they watched them develop and grow with unique and varied careers.
As the family was growing, Carolyn and Erwin took the whole gang on a trip every summer, even when money was tight. Mostly they went camping, because motels were "too expensive." Carolyn was a sort of rock hound and loved to pick up rocks on the many trip, much to Erwin's chagrin, when upon unpacking the camper when they returned home, he found dozens of rocks hidden here and there, and then understood why they had had a number of flat tires.
Carolyn expanded her musical talents into organ playing when she was in high school, and for 78 of her 99 years, she was a church organist, 55 of those years at Christ Lutheran Church, where she also accompanied the adult and children's choirs, and was able to pour out her love for music to the Glory of the Lord.
For every church service she ever played, she researched the Bible readings and then spent a lot of time selecting music that would enhance the readings of that particular service, and then practiced diligently for several hours to prepare. She played for thousands of weddings and funerals and for each one, she wrote out by hand, the titles of each piece of music she had played and then presented it to the family for their remembrance.
She encouraged hundreds of children, many at Christ Lutheran Grade school, in their music. She encouraged one and all to Practice, Play and Perform. Her influence was felt and seen as these young folks became older, their skills increased, and they were able to play and enhance services, choir anthems and celebration services.
Carolyn loved to travel, and after her dear Erwin passed on, she continued to travel all over the world, visiting her children when they lived abroad, or with church tours to several continents. She had endless energy and on many of the tours despite being 85-plus, some of the younger folks were hard-put to keep up with her. She took an annual fishing trip to Canada with her son and family, where she often caught the largest fish, even when she had nodded off while holding the fishing pole. She took her last trip at age 93, still climbing in and out of the boat with grace and agility. She drove until she was 93 and often complained about the "old people who poked along."
Her faith was the center of her life. She lived it and passed it on to her family throughout her life and she clasped it to her in times of tribulations and troubles, always believing that the Lord would pilot her through it all. On her final day on earth, when the pastor came to visit, she received communion and heard the Word and had a prayer and knew she would soon be with her Jesus Christ, her Savior, her friend and comforter.
Carolyn was the epitome of a gracious lady, who loved and was loved by so many who were touched by her music and her spirit and her faith.
