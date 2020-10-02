Carolyn "CJ" Austin
EAST PEORIA - Carolyn "CJ" Austin, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home in East Peoria.
She was born to Merrell and Barbara Jean (Backes) Kern Jr. on October 28, 1948 in Peoria.
CJ is survived by sister Janet M. (Butch) Sheets, and brothers, R. Greg (Vanessa) Kern and Rodney W. (Julie Corbin) Kern, all of Mapleton. Her family was a very important part of her life and she loved her pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn, and brother Chip.
CJ worked as an insurance agent for 40 years and was a member of EP Kiwanis Club. She was a hard worker and was proud of her contribution to The Corner Farm banquet hall in Mapleton. She was the "Queen of the Lawn Mower" and put many of the outdoor projects she dreamed up into action. Her concern for others and willingness to always lend a helping hand was inspirational.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Deacon John Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before. Burial will be held at Kingston Mines Cemetery with a reception to follow at The Corner Farm in Mapleton.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
