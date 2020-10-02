1/1
Carolyn "Cj" Austin
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn "CJ" Austin
EAST PEORIA - Carolyn "CJ" Austin, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home in East Peoria.
She was born to Merrell and Barbara Jean (Backes) Kern Jr. on October 28, 1948 in Peoria.
CJ is survived by sister Janet M. (Butch) Sheets, and brothers, R. Greg (Vanessa) Kern and Rodney W. (Julie Corbin) Kern, all of Mapleton. Her family was a very important part of her life and she loved her pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn, and brother Chip.
CJ worked as an insurance agent for 40 years and was a member of EP Kiwanis Club. She was a hard worker and was proud of her contribution to The Corner Farm banquet hall in Mapleton. She was the "Queen of the Lawn Mower" and put many of the outdoor projects she dreamed up into action. Her concern for others and willingness to always lend a helping hand was inspirational.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Deacon John Nelson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before. Burial will be held at Kingston Mines Cemetery with a reception to follow at The Corner Farm in Mapleton.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved