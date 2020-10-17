1/1
Carolyn Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Dean
GALESBURG - Carolyn H. Dean, 87, of Galesburg passed away at 5:06 a.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Marigold Health Care Center in Galesburg.
She was born on September 27, 1933, in Peoria to Gilbert and Margaret (Spence) Morgan. She married Donald Dean on May 17, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Valorie Mohler; one brother, Mike Morgan; one sister, Joan Carter; three grandchildren, Steven Ortery, David Ortery and Alex McDorman; and four great-grandchildren; Hailey, Robert, Jayson and Blake.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carol (Allen) Ortery; four brothers, John Morgan, James "Rockey" Morgan, Clarence "Clancey" Morgan and Lyle "Barney" Morgan; and three sisters, Melinda "Pinky" Thompson, Pat Webber and Maridell Cline.
She was a member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oaks-Hines Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved