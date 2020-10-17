Carolyn Dean
GALESBURG - Carolyn H. Dean, 87, of Galesburg passed away at 5:06 a.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Marigold Health Care Center in Galesburg.
She was born on September 27, 1933, in Peoria to Gilbert and Margaret (Spence) Morgan. She married Donald Dean on May 17, 1952. He preceded her in death in 2017.
Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Valorie Mohler; one brother, Mike Morgan; one sister, Joan Carter; three grandchildren, Steven Ortery, David Ortery and Alex McDorman; and four great-grandchildren; Hailey, Robert, Jayson and Blake.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Carol (Allen) Ortery; four brothers, John Morgan, James "Rockey" Morgan, Clarence "Clancey" Morgan and Lyle "Barney" Morgan; and three sisters, Melinda "Pinky" Thompson, Pat Webber and Maridell Cline.
She was a member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.