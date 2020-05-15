|
Carolyn E. Dodge
PEORIA - Carolyn E Dodge, 82, of Peoria went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She slipped away peacefully at Heartland Healthcare in Henry after a decade-long battle with dementia.
Carolyn was born in Angels Camp, CA on March 5, 1938 to Carl and Thelma (Hatch) Howard. She married U.S. Army Private, Benjamin E Dodge on December 15, 1956 in Angels Camp and moved to Peoria, IL where she started a family and career. She earned associates degrees from Stockton College in Secretarial Studies, and from ICC in Library Science. She worked as a librarian at Peoria Heights Public Library, and a secretary at Caterpillar. Carolyn served in leadership roles in the Cat Girls Club, Cat Women's Golf League, and Professional Secretaries International where she was voted Secretary of the Year by her peers. She finished her career as a paralegal and retired in 1996 after 30 years of service.
Carolyn was a member of the Peoria Heights Congregational Church for 60 years. She served as President of the Peoria Heights Lions/Lioness Clubs and volunteered tirelessly on fundraising events for 25+ years. Carolyn's greatest love was sewing and quilting. She was a member of the local American Sewing Guild, Gems of the Prairie Quilt Guild, and Prairie Points Quilt Club. She earned many ribbons at local club shows, the HOI Fair, and IL State Fair for her sewing and quilting creativity and finesse.
Travel was an important part of Carolyn's life. Her family camped across America, visited many National Parks and Monuments, and traveled to every state in the U.S. After retirement she and Ben enjoyed many cruises and travels to visit children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving husband of 63 years Benjamin Dodge, daughters Beverly Messina of Albuquerque, NM, Becky (Bob) Lipka of Gastonia, NC, Julie Dodge of Peoria, IL; grandchildren Lisa (Alex) Bryant of Fresno, CA, Stephanie Lipka of Gastonia, NC, Barbara Garcia of Albuquerque, NM, David Itschner of Virginia Beach, VA, Theresa (Nate) Hall of Dahlonega, GA, Amy Itschner of Peoria, IL, Sarah (Brent) Rivelle of Gastonia, NC, and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Jearl (Betty) Howard of Minden, NV, and Gary (Mary) Hatch of Antioch, CA. She was preceded in death by two infant siblings, her parents, and daughter Patricia Itschner.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Chapter. Online condolences may be left at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020