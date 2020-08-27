Carolyn E. "Carr" Lambert
WASHINGTON - Carolyn E. "Carr" Lambert, 89, recently of Washington, IL, formerly of Springfield, IL, died August 24, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.
She was born July 13, 1931, in Virginia, IL to Astor and Lorena (Long) Watts. The family home in Chapin, IL is where Carolyn and her five older siblings grew up.
She married Donald Powers of Chapin, and later married Quentin Lambert of Springfield, IL, who both preceded her in death. Also preceding her were her parents, her sons Roger Powers and L. Brad Powers, her brothers Bill Watts, Charles Watts, and Albert Watts, and her sister R. Sue Thorpe.
Surviving are her son Robert B. (Sheila) Powers of St. Louis, MO, her daughter Suanne (Larry) Levery of Washington, IL, her sister Flo Lopeman, and her sister-in-law Dorothy Watts, as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Her large family was her most prized "possession" and she loved them all unconditionally. She and her siblings were very close, and enjoyed sharing family stories with their children and grandchildren at every family gathering.
Carolyn loved to sew and knit, and created everything from formal outfits, to clothes for her grandchildren, including Barbie doll wardrobes, quilted teddy bears, and a madrigal costume. She took up genealogy when she retired and spent years researching her family, and helping others to do so, also. She was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having traced one of her ancestors back to that time.
She moved to the Villas of Holly Brook in Washington, IL in 2017, where she made many friends and enjoyed all the activities, especially card games and socializing at the Diner.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of the Villas at Holly Brook in Washington, as well as to the exceptional care and compassion of the staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can safely gather. Memorial contributions can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home at 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
