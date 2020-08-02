1/1
Carolyn Hoffman
TREMONT - Carolyn K. "Carrie" Hoffman, 78, of Tremont passed away at 2:53 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on June 30, 1942, in Pekin to John and Esther Tammeus Garlish. She married Jay Hoffman on August 11, 1961, in Pekin, and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Todd Hoffman of Peoria; one daughter, Julie Hoffman of Peoria; two sisters-in-law, Anita (Frank) Burger and Jeanie (Bill) Royer; and nieces and nephews, Terry Garlish, Robbie (Shirley) Garlish, Kelsey (Eric) Dumonteil, Valerie (Skip) Moore, Anna (Jim) Oyer-Brannen, Chris (Annie) Oyer and Jon (Liz) Oyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Ron Garlish.
Carolyn worked at Kepple Reality and Insurance in Tremont for over 30 years.
She was a member of Twi-nighters Golf League and Elks Emblem Club, both in Peoria, and Pekin Bowling League.
She enjoyed playing Bridge and euchre, boating, golfing, bowling, spending winters in Mission, TX, annual trips to Norfolk Lake in Arkansas and traveling with the "Big Nine Reunion" family members.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL 61568
(309) 925-2761
