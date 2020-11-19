Carolyn Hoskins
LACON - Carolyn Webber Hoskins, 85, of Lacon Ill, died on November 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria. Born in Peoria Ill. on July 3, 1935 to the late Carl and Mary Jeanette (Graves) Webber. She married Gerald (Dutch) Hoskins on June 15, 1958 in Sparland, Dutch died August 13, 2007.
Carolyn loved listening to music throughout her life hymns and big bands were among her favorites she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. She also loved attending church and community events. She was a member of the Lacon-Sparland United Methodist Church and in the United Methodist Women's Club.
Carolyn is survived by her children Tim Hoskins of Sparland, Janine Hoskins of Lacon, Carl (Laurie) Hoskins of McHenry, and Maury (Veronica) Hoskins of St. Cloud, Fl, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20 from 3 to 6 PM at the Lacon-Sparland United Methodist Church. A graveside service will follow on Monday, November 23 at the LaPrairie Methodist Cemetery at 11 AM.
Memorials can be made to her church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
