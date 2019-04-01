|
|
Carolyn J. Kelly
EAST PEORIA - Carolyn J. Kelly, 89, of East Peoria went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Carolyn was born on May 20, 1929, in Aurora, IL, to James and Mabel (Seidel) Kerr. She married Delmar N. Kelly on June 20, 1946, in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2003.
Her parents; one son, Delmar N. Kelly Jr.; and two sisters, Dorothy DeVoss and Helen Tapp, also preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sister, Mae Kelly of Morton; and a special nephew, Delbert (Dian) Kelly Sr., as Delbert and Delmar's mothers were sisters and their fathers were twin brothers. Also surviving are one great-niece, Kathy Kelly of Wisconsin; one great-nephew, Michael P. (Connie) Kelly of Farmington; nephews, Ron (Barbara) Kelly of Peoria, Don (Jeannie) Kelly of Bartonville and John Kelly of Bartonville; and niece, Lisa Grammer of Peoria.
At a young age, Carolyn was stricken with Polio. She was hospitalized for a few years, and while there, she attended an open-air school, because of the Doctor's belief that open windows year-round would help kill off the germs. Carolyn loved going to her class and learning, especially reading, which proudly allowed her to advance two grades.
Carolyn was a trail blazer in fashion and the work force, choosing to have a professional career in finance, as well as being a devoted wife and mother. She was a warrior and a strong independent woman all of her life. Carolyn was employed for over 31 years with Peoria Area Consumer Finance, retiring as a manager, and through it all, she kept an impeccable house and yard. Her and her husband, Delmar, enjoyed traveling, especially abroad, their favorite place being Nassau. They also took many road trips with one of their beloved Dachshunds.
Carolyn and Delmar's only son was the love of their life from the time he was born and Carolyn's heart has been broken since the death of her beloved son, Delmar Jr.
Per Carolyn's wishes, there will be no services. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S in Pekin.
Words of Comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
