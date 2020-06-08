Carolyn Lyn FistlerPEORIA - Carolyn Lyn Fistler, age 66, of Peoria passed way on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 1:50 a.m. at her residence.She was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Peoria to John and Wanda (Hash) Fistler. They preceded her in death, along with her grandparents and one brother, Guy Fistler.Survivors include one sister, Belinda (Bob) Livengood of Bartonville; three nieces, Carey (Kelly) O'Keefe of Kentucky, Cyndi (Dave) Foster of Mapleton and Kris Livengood of Peoria; two great-nephews, Isaac O'Keefe of Bartonville and Austin Foster of Mapleton; and one great-niece, Emily Foster of Mapleton.Lyn first worked for Bishops Café in Peoria. She later owned and operated L&W Used Cars in Peoria, then worked for over 20 years and retired from Proctor Hospital Café.Lyn loved her family. She had a loving heart and will be missed by all who knew her.Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services at this time. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or Illinois Cancer Care on Rt. 91.